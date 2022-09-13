Bayside luxury

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Located in one of the most sought-after streets in Burraneer, this iconic freestanding family home with views of Gunnamatta Bay features light-filled living areas and spacious accommodation.
The open plan design, along with quality finishes and private entertaining spaces, epitomises luxury living at its finest.
Listing agent Laura McKay of Highlands said, "This family oasis offers all year-round entertaining and opens to a north facing backyard. Enjoy a covered entertaining terrace, large in-ground pool, fully equipped gym and sauna surrounded by a well-established garden."
Four oversized bedrooms take pride of place on the upper level of this dual-storey family home including a deluxe master suite with a large ensuite, walk-in robe and balcony access. A fifth bedroom with ensuite on the lower level is ideal as a self-contained retreat for in-laws, teenagers or guests.
"Nestled within the Burraneer peninsula and only a stroll to Burraneer shops and cafés, this property offers the envious waterside lifestyle in an ultra-convenient location. Perfect for boating enthusiasts, only minutes to public waterfront access and Royal Motor Yacht Club," Laura said.
"This is a perfect executive entertainers' home with a versatile layout."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
