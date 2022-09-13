Superb coastal position

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This bespoke residence is conveniently positioned in highly desired South Cronulla, offering picturesque water views over Gunnamatta Bay.
Superbly renovated and an oasis for relaxation, this substantial five-bedroom home boasts custom high-end interiors, complemented by an abundance of natural light.
The designer kitchen with butler's pantry and stone benchtops, further accentuates the open plan living and dining space that flows onto the low maintenance yard featuring an entertainer's deck with fully appointed outdoor kitchen and sparkling inground pool framed by stone and a cabana.
With multiple living and social spaces, this impressive home is flawlessly suited to entertainers and families alike.
Upstairs enjoys three bedrooms, the master suite basks in spectacular water views and features a grand private ensuite. A further two bedrooms are located on the ground floor, one is currently utilised as a home office.
There is ducted air-conditioning throughout, an abundance of storage and an oversized double garage with internal access.
This stunning home, built for relaxation, is set on a generous land parcel of approx. 897.9sqm and is well positioned in an exclusive street surrounded by quality homes.
