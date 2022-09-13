St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opinion

Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Vale Queen Elizabeth II

By Mark Speakman
September 13 2022 - 2:34am
Proclamation ceremony at NSW Parliament House, September 11, 2022 Picture supplied

I only saw Queen Elizabeth II once in my life - as a young, corgi-owning boy waving my plastic flag, on 29 April 1970, when she whizzed past me and thousands of others, through Caringbah, on her way to Kurnell for the 200th anniversary of Cook's arrival on Gweagal land.

