Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Vale Queen Elizabeth II

I only saw Queen Elizabeth II once in my life - as a young, corgi-owning boy waving my plastic flag, on 29 April 1970, when she whizzed past me and thousands of others, through Caringbah, on her way to Kurnell for the 200th anniversary of Cook's arrival on Gweagal land.
Her Majesty's death has dominated our media and public discourse since its news broke last week. Why such an outpouring of admiration and affection in Australia, for a 96 year old woman on the other side of the world?
For some, it's the magic of monarchy, the razzle-dazzle of royalty, the pageantry of pomp, the sparkle of spectacle.
For some, it's the reassurance of continuity, the comfort of familiarity, in rapidly changing times - the monarch who, for example, saw 16 Australian prime ministers and the evolution of Empire into Commonwealth.
For others (including me), it's the reminder (whatever our individual positions about the detail of our constitutional arrangements) that we're a country so blessed by stability, relative harmony, strong democratic institutions and the rule of law - witnessing a seamless, peaceful, uncontested transfer of title often lacking in other countries.
For still others (including me), it's Her Late Majesty's persona as someone at the pinnacle of public life, yet removed from the rancour and ruthlessness, the intrigue and in-fighting, the cynicism and sarcasm, that so often accompanies it.
Here was a woman symbolising the best in public life - courtesy, dignity, stoicism, good grace, good humour, even an old-fashioned common touch with cardigans and corgis - and above all the service of others.
Indeed back in 1947, on her 21st birthday, she famously proclaimed "... my whole life whether it be long or short shall be dedicated to your service". With 70 years of dedicated service as our Queen, she has honoured that promise.
Vale Her Late Majesty.
