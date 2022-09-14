St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

One Meal - It Makes A Difference, Project Youth and Skillz4Me are Westfield Local Heroes

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Kaye Palmano of One Meal - It Makes A Difference, won $20,000, for her work in volunteering to feed those in need. Picture supplied

People have spoken and the votes have been counted. Meet your Westfield Local Heroes.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

