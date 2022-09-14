People have spoken and the votes have been counted. Meet your Westfield Local Heroes.
Designed to shine a light on the 'everyday heroes' who make a positive impact and inspire their community, the annual program has highlighted the work of three women who received funds for their dedicated cause.
Kaye Palmano of One Meal - It Makes A Difference, won $20,000. The driving force behind the Miranda branch of One Meal, is the first volunteer to arrive and the last to leave every Tuesday when hot meals, fresh produce, breakfast packs and personal care items are provided to 60 people, including five families who rely on the charity.
Karen Tsoumbaras of Project Youth, who won $5000, was described as a beacon of hope for hundreds of young people facing long-term unemployment. She is the Employment Education and Training Manager who guides people aged 12 to 24 through a program to help them access education that improves their employment prospects.
Also a recipient of the $5000 grant, is Sarah Stanton of Skillz4me, who founded the non-profit organisation to provide a safe space for children with disabilities, so they can enjoy a free sports program that celebrates their talents.
Westfield Local Heroes celebrates community role models whose work benefits others across a broad range of sectors, including family and youth support, health and wellbeing, inclusion and equity, community resilience and environmental sustainability.
"As we celebrate our fifth year of the Westfield Local Heroes program, we are once again overwhelmed by the inspiring nominations this year," Scentre Group National Community Experience Manager, Pam Wilson, said. "Through the success of the program, we are proud to be able to continue to recognise and reward everyday people doing extraordinary work in our communities,"
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
