Forby Sutherland Park always seems to have beautiful flowers, but visitors are in for a special treat in coming weeks.
Sutherland Shire Council's parks operations staff are preparing to plant striking spring floral displays.
Garden beds are being stripped back, the soil rejuvenated with mushroom compost and organics fertiliser, and a colourful variety of spring blooms planted.
Leader photographer Chris Lane captured some of the existing colour in the little garden on the corner of Eton Street and Old Princes Highway, Sutherland as well as the E.G. Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens at Caringbah.
A council spokesman said the new plants in Forby Sutherland Park and surrounds would include three different varieties of marigolds, with alyssum, cosmos, zenias, salvias, and vincas also adding an additional burst of colour.
"Planting is set to start in early October," the spokesman said.
"The works will provide an added seasonal attraction to what is already a much-loved scenic escape in the middle of Sutherland.
"Recently added features to the popular sensory garden such as stainless steel flower heads which have been installed in separate garden beds, which allow children to communicate to each other across the park, a custom designed ladybird sandstone sculpture and a rock climbing area ensure that this park has more than ever to offer young children and families."
The spokesman said seasonal maintenance was also taking place across other popular council gardens.
"Winter pruning was recently completed on Parc Menai's Gallipoli Roses in anticipation for strong displays this summer," he said.
"Garden beds will soon be prepared for annuals displays of petunias, marigolds and celosias, with new hedging plants and other flowering native plants set to be introduced to encourage more native birds to the area.
"The E.G. Waterhouse National Camellia Gardens will also see plenty of activity, with floral varieties including vinca, marigolds, begonia, zinnia, dianthus, coleus and torenia set to occupy some of the limelight usually held by the garden's famed camellia displays."
Forby Sutherland Memorial Park was originally land which was part of the estate of shire pioneer Thomas Holt.
It was the site of the first purpose built council chambers, was erected in 1915. Additions were made to the building over the years until it was deemed too small.
Plans to build a new Administration centre led to the demolition of the existing building and left the site empty for several years in the 1960s.
By 1969 it was decided to create a memorial garden to honour Forby Sutherland, the seaman of the Endeavour.
The garden was officially opened by then Councillor Maurie Keane on 29 August 1971.
The design created by the Shire Engineer included stone entranceway, plaques, a central pool and fountain. In addition there were stone benches sited near numerous garden beds and rockeries.
