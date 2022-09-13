Unscheduled closure of eastern end of Heathcote Road

An unscheduled full closure of the eastern end of Heathcote Road will take place tonight (Tuesday).
The closure between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway will be in place from 8pm until 5am tomorrow (Wednesday) to allow work to progress on construction of the foundations for the new bridge being built over Woronora River.
A Transport for NSW spokesman said, "This closure is required as technical issues were experienced with equipment during standard hours and the work couldn't be completed in the designated time".
"During the closure, a detour that is suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long will be in place via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass, which may add up to 30 minutes to journeys."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
