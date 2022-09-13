St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Unscheduled closure of eastern end of Heathcote Road to take place tonight

Updated September 13 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unscheduled closure of eastern end of Heathcote Road

An unscheduled full closure of the eastern end of Heathcote Road will take place tonight (Tuesday).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.