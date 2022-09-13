The coronation of Queen Elizabeth 11 in 1953 was greeted with great joy in the St George District.
Photos in the Rockdale Library archives (now part of Bayside Council) show thousands of people joining in the celebrations.
It was a packed house inside Rockdale Town Hall, where guests joined in a toast to the new monarch.
An even larger crowd gathered outside.
The town hall was gaily decorated and flags were hung across Princes Highway.
The Queen acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father George Vl on February 6, 1952, but the coronation was not held until June 2, 1953, allowing an appropriate time before a celebration was held.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
