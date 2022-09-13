St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Full council to consider contentious Draft Mortdale Master Plan after committee deadlocked

Updated September 13 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:45am
Concept plan for the RSL Club development with a 28 metre (nine storeys) building height. Picture supplied

Consideration of the contentious draft Mortdale Master Plan has been deferred until a meeting of the full Georges River Council on September 29.

