Consideration of the contentious draft Mortdale Master Plan has been deferred until a meeting of the full Georges River Council on September 29.
The Environment and Planning Committee debated the matter on Monday night, with councillors deadlocked on an amendment moved by Cr Christina Jamieson seeking a revised master plan.
A further amendment by mayor Nick Katris to defer the matter to allow more time for consideration and to give all councillors a say was successful.
The Save Mortdale Village Group is calling for a revised Master Plan, which gives more consideration to impacts and limits developments to four storeys.
The group also wants the RSL Club development site included in the area covered by the master plan.
Catherine Ford, a member of the group, said the deferral was "better than being told 'No'".
"We are optimistic we can now get what we want through, with some more work on our part," she said.
"We are seeking a four-storey height limit throughout the suburb. This would still meet the housing target set by the state government.
"The council are in agreement with four storeys around the Morts Road main shopping area, but they want six storeys up around the railway station and Pitt Street."
The RSL Club development proposal is for 28 metre (nine storeys) building height.
The existing maximum building height allows 12 metres on Macquarie Street and unrestricted on Pitt Street.
"The RSL Club has gone directly to the state planning department, but we are pushing for the project to have to comply with the limits set in the master plan," Ms Ford said.
The report by council staff to last night's committee meeting presented four options, with a recommendation Option 1 be adopted.
Option 1 proposed amendments to the exhibited Draft Master Plan, with tapered building heights.
None of the four options are acceptable to the Save Mortdale Village Group.
The group says Options 1, 2 and 3 do not bring certainty for the future of Mortdale and will allow ad hoc development, particularly for the RSL site, while Option 4 is the previous Draft Mortdale Master Plan, which was "completely rejected by the local residents".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.