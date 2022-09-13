St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Full council to consider contentious Draft Mortdale Master Plan after committee deadlock

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:13am, first published September 13 2022 - 6:45am
Save Mortdale Village members, from left - name withheld by request, Catherine Ford, Ken Jamieson, Nicolas Remy, Kim Counstable, Craig Spiller, Pamela Dillon. Picture by Chris Lane

Consideration of the contentious draft Mortdale Master Plan has been deferred until a meeting of the full Georges River Council on September 26.

