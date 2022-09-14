It was just a few weeks ago when Norma Windle's eyes lit up with excitement as she opened a letter from none other than Queen Elizabeth II.
Upon turning 100 on August 28, Mrs Windle was thrilled to receive Happy Birthday wishes from Her Majesty.
She didn't know it at the time, but it would be among the many letters centenarians would receive for the last time from the royal figure who has captured global admiration.
"It's The Queen, it's The Queen!" Mrs Windle gasped. "It makes you feel really old, but very special. Not everyone lives to 100."
Birthday messages are available to Australian citizens and permanent residents for their 100th and 105th birthday, then every year thereafter.
"This is very important. I feel blessed, lucky and honoured receiving this letter," Mrs Windle, who lives at John Paul Village St Vincent's Care Services, Heathcote, said. "It needs to be framed and hung on the wall.
"I don't think a letter from Charles would have the same impact. I think I will have to start charging for people to look at my letter."
The 100-year-old said she could not believe Queen Elizabeth II, who held the longest reign in the British monarchy, died.
"I have seen King George V, King Edward VII, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II and now King Charles III - that makes five on the throne and I have outlived them all," she said.
"It must not have been easy with that worry and responsibility. Not everyone is going to be popular as a pork chop.
"Queen Elizabeth II was so beautiful in appearance and mind. She knew how to dress - she was always so well-presented matching outfits, hats, shoes and handbags. She looked like a kind person who actually cared about her subjects."
Mrs Windle recalls vivid memories of The Queen's visit to Australia in 1954.
"I remember going to Charing Cross, Waverley, with my kids to see The Queen go past," she said. "It was so busy, so many people. But it was worth it.
"She was wearing a beautiful yellow outfit with a matching hat. She looked like a Wattle. We wanted to be like The Queen and dress like The Queen. I will never forget that day."
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has stated there will be a delay in receiving messages from The King.
People can submit their royal message requests, which are not arrange automatically - online, by email, post or by visiting their local member of Parliament.
