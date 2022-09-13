St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

40th anniversary Gymea Village Fair cancelled

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cancellation announcement. Picture from Facebook

The Gymea Village Fair, which was to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sunday October 30, has been cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.