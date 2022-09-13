The Gymea Village Fair, which was to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sunday October 30, has been cancelled.
The decision was announced without explanation on the Gymea Village and Gymea Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
A post on another Facebook page, which appeared to be written by an organiser, said, "Due to a lack of stallholders and sponsorships, we were never going to cover our costs of running a fair".
The event has has traditionally been organised by the chamber of commerce on the last Sunday in October, but was disrupted by the pandemic.
An earlier post said the fair "grows bigger and better each year".
"Boasting more than 200 stall holders from food stalls to fashion, wine to flowers, the stalls line the length of Gymea Bay Road from The Kingsway to President Avenue."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
