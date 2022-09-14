Five hotels in Sutherland Shire and St George are finalists in the Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards for Excellence.
Bangor Tavern is a contender for one of the top awards - Best metropolitan local hotel - and is also a finalist in four other categories - Best family friendly, Best burger and Best metropolitan casual dining (southern).
Proprietor Adam Micola is also vying for Individual hotel operator of the year.
Other finalists include:
Group hotel operator of the year finalists include Laundy Hotels (venues include Northies Cronulla and Caringbah Hotel) and Oscar Hotels (Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach, Rocksia Hotel, The Como Hotel).
AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said it was great to see a record number of finalists as an industry hard hit by COVID comes together to celebrate once more after a three-year disruption by the pandemic.
"The Awards for Excellence is the pinnacle of our events calendar and celebrates the hard work and achievements of those in our industry," Mr Whelan said.
"It's something we have not been able to do since 2019, so there has never been a better time to get together and recognise the resilience and innovation of our incredible industry.
"This stand-out list of finalists is proof that despite the adversity and impacts of COVID our pubs are still the best in the world."
This year's awards will also see the inclusion of a new category - the People's Choice Award. The new category will allow the community to vote for the chance to win a prize and elevate their local pub to award-winning status.
"We know communities are passionate about their local pub, and this new category gives patrons a chance to have their voice heard," Mr Whelan said.
"We encourage people to take a few minutes to vote for their local and play a role in letting all of NSW know their pub is the best in the state."
The list of metropolitan finalists includes nominees in 35 categories including Metropolitan Hotel of the Year, Best Live Music Venue, Best Late Night Venue and Best Metropolitan Local.
Voting for the People's Choice Award opened on September 9.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
