Arncliffe Mosque open day to welcome new neighbours

The Arncliffe Mosque is to have its first open day in 15 years for the local community.
Officially known as 'Masjid Darul Imaan' Mosque, the open day is on Saturday, September 24th and will run from 10am to 4pm. The address is 10-12 Eden St, Wolli Creek.
"The last open day at the mosque was held more than 15 years ago," mosque spokesman Zachary Rea said.
"In the last few years the congregation has been growing and just in the last 12 months, a large number of new apartment buildings nearby to the mosque have been completed," he said.
"Consequently, the members of the mosque feel it's time to reach out to their new neighbours and foster a positive sentiment of shared community.
"Anyone is welcome at the open day and all guests are invited to ask whatever nagging questions they feel they may have.
"Throughout the day, the mosque Imam and a number of other Shaykhs will be available to take whatever questions.
"It will be a fun, festive atmosphere, with food and activities for the entire family. As such, all ages are warmly invited to attend."
The event is also supported by the Islamic Council of NSW (ICNSW) as part of its statewide 'Islamic Awareness Month' initiative.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
