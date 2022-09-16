St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Arncliffe Mosque open day to welcome new neighbours

JG
By Jim Gainsford
September 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Arncliffe Mosque is to have its first open day in 15 years for the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.