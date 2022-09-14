Sutherland Shire Council's Bushcare Fair returns this weekend, offering residents the chance to learn about and purchase native plant species and received specialised advice.
Following a two-year break caused by the pandemic, the community event will be held on Sunday September 18 from 10am to 3pm at Parc Menai. admission is free.
The aim is to celebrate the shire's diverse local bushland and raise awareness of council services and partnering organisations.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the event will see a host of activities, demonstrations and services on hand for all ages to engage with.
"The Bushcare Fair is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, learn about our treasured local bushland and gain expert advice on how best to support your own residential green spaces," he said.
"It's also a great way to find out more about how you can lend a hand to restore and maintain our urban bushland by contributing to council's Bushcare program, which is supported by over 700 dedicated volunteers who work incredibly hard all year round to protect and care for over 120 local reserves.
"Representatives of our Bushcare program, Community Nursery, Greenweb program and Waste Services will be available throughout the day to answer all your horticulture questions."
The event will include demonstrations on a range of initiatives from composting to identifying native plant and invasive weed species.
A variety of native plants will be available for sale and a sausage sizzle will be held.
Representatives from the Australian Plants Society, NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), Menai Wildflower Group, and NSW Rural Fire Service will be present to provide advice.
Further information: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/BushcareEvents
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.