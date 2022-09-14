St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bushcare Fair to be held on Sunday at Parc Menai

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
Sutherland Shire Council Parks Operations staff and Bushcare volunteers. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Council's Bushcare Fair returns this weekend, offering residents the chance to learn about and purchase native plant species and received specialised advice.

