The exploration of identity is the central theme of an award-winning artist who is proving that there are no obstacles to creating skill.
TAFE NSW St George student, Sue Jo Wright, of Riverwood, is shining a light on her work, which will be on display in celebration of National Week of Deaf People (September 19).
Ms Wright studied a Diploma of Visual Arts (Fine Arts) in 2019, and works primarily with photography and mixed media, exploring different themes and perspectives through Auslan (Australian Sign Language).
She wants to raise awareness of the opportunities available to people with a disability, and how they can use it to make it their strength.
Not using sign language until she was 10 years of age, Ms Wright has participated in group exhibitions and has received grants that have supported the development of her creations.
In 2020, she won the 2020 Australian Design Centre Award, Seed Stitch Contemporary Textile Awards (SSCTA), and was a finalist in the 2021 and 2020 Fisher's Ghost Art Award, Campbelltown Arts Centre and 2017 Maggie Diaz Photography Prize for Women.
She was one of three recipients to be rewarded with a residency at the Bundanon Trust in 2017 - the first time accessible arts has worked with the trust on a residency for deaf and hard-of-hearing artists.
With TAFE's support in providing Auslan interpreters, she successfully completed her training to become a freelance artist.
"I am working as art facilitator for Granville Centre Arts Gallery and as an Auslan and creative consultant for Emma Watkins on Emma Memma (previously known as Emma Wiggle from The Wiggles)," she said.
She is exhibiting two showcases, one in Airspace Projects until September 18 and the other at the Australian Design Centre until September 28.
Ms Wright would also like to own a studio where she can run workshops.
"Growing up, I didn't have a deaf role model, especially anyone who was a deaf artist, so I hope this helps the young deaf generation to come out, embrace themselves, embrace art, and change the future," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.