Firefighters were told no one remained in a burning unit at Hurstville - fortunately they checked

Updated September 14 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:14am
The unit was severely damaged by fire. Picture NSW Fire and Rescue

Firefighters pulled a man aged in his 30s from a burning, three-storey unit block in Hurstville early today after they were told no one remained in the building.

Local News

