St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mid-Autumn Festival gala banquet at Hurstville raises funds for work of Salvos in the area

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 15 2022 - 5:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A performance at the Mid-Autumn Festival. Picture supplied

More than 500 people gathered in Hurstville for a gala banquet to celebrate the Chinese cultural Mid-Autumn Festival while raising money for Salvation Army services in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.