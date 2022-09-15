More than 500 people gathered in Hurstville for a gala banquet to celebrate the Chinese cultural Mid-Autumn Festival while raising money for Salvation Army services in the area.
The event, which was organised by the Georges River Association and held at Club Central Hurstville, was supported by a wide range of political, community group and business representatives.
Twenty artistic groups, most of them from local communities, presented performances. The banquet was also interspersed with lucky draws and charity auctions.
Officers from the Salvation Army Hurstville Corps told the gathering funds raised from the event would help needy people in the area, including victims of domestic violence and the homeless.
The Salvos thanked the Georges River Association for its contribution to charity events and Red
Mr Minns said the Salvation Army Hurstville Corps had helped the community over a long period.
He said Cr Wang, the founding president of the Georges River Association, and friends who had joined in the initiative had put a lot of time and effort into helping local businesses and community groups.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "This is a special calendar event for Georges River as we look forward to joyous festivities focused on family reunions, eating many mooncakes, enjoying exciting parades and lighting lanterns".
"Georges River Association is widely trusted to promote local businesses and seek benefits for the local residents," he said.
"Since it began in 2019, the association has successfully established itself as a community hub and has made many positive connections with the local community."
Major Sherrie Nicol and Lieutenant Beth Shao, from Salvation Army Hurstville Corps, delivered keynote speeches explaining the Salvos mission and vision for the local area.
Cr Wang, a Salvation Army multicultural ambassador, said he was dedicated to promoting its charitable activities in the multicultural communities.
"In the past few years, my colleagues from the Georges River Association and I have participated in many charity activities of the Salvation Army," he said.
"Today is another great charity event. We have 500 residents and friends come to support the cause.
"We inspire our families, friends, and our community by our actions. Our community will have a better future because of your love and care."
All proceeds from the night will go to the Salvation Army. A similar event at Lunar New Year in 2021 raised $10,000 for the Salvos..
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.