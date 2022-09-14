It was a mighty mission but university student Joseph Booth crossed the high line, during the climb of his life.
Mr Booth, 20, and fellow uni friend Nick Kambos, joined a group of trekkers in 'Adventures For Change', a non-profit foundation that raises funds for community causes through adventurous missions.
They travelled to Nepal where they climbed to Base Camp on Mount Everest, raising money for Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick.
The pair, who returned home this month after their three-week adventure, managed to almost triple their initial fundraising goal, and raising $13,000.
"The community support was incredible," Mr Booth said. "Event Cinemas Hurstville donated $1500 worth of movie tickets.
"The trek was one of the most physically and psychologically daunting tasks of my life."
