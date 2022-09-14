St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Many thousands greeted the Queen when she travelled through St George by road and train in 1954

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 14 2022 - 10:25pm
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh wave to wellwishers from the Royal Train as it passes through Hurstville. Picture: Georges River Library

St George residents have shared their memories of the day crowds greeted the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during a motorcade through the area and later from the rear of the Royal Train.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

