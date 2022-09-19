New health data reveals hospitals have performed well in recent times, despite challenges of the ongoing wave of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 and the peak of the early winter flu season.
The latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly report showed that large numbers of complex presentations, admissions to hospitals and staff shortages have created obstacles.
Almost 14,000 people were admitted to NSW public hospitals with COVID-19, including 925 people who required intensive care, in the April to June quarter. More than 1500 people were admitted to NSW public hospitals with influenza-like illnesses during the same period.
NSW Health Deputy Secretary, Matthew Daly, said of the almost 800,000 attendances at NSW emergency departments during the quarter, about 111,000 were by patients in triage category two, those with an imminently life-threatening condition - the highest number of patients in this category in any quarter since BHI began reporting.
But he said the majority of emergency department patients (62.8 per cent) started treatment on time and more than seven in 10 patients (72.5 per cent) were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark.
A total of 53,712 elective surgeries were performed across the state from April to June and almost all urgent elective surgeries (98.2 per cent) were performed on time.
"The elective surgery wait list was reduced by more than 2200 people in the quarter thanks to the incredible efforts of our staff and the support of our private hospital partners, but we acknowledge we still have a lot more work to do to address the significant impact the pandemic response has had on our waiting lists," Professor Daly said.
But General Secretary of NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Shaye Candish, said the public health system was under "enormous pressure for an extended period, held together by nurses, midwives and other health staff stretching themselves beyond what is reasonable".
"We can see bed block issues and ramping outside emergency departments are also compounding the delays in ambulance response times to some of the highest priority cases," she said. "The current staffing system in our public hospitals isn't transparent. We need clear nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift to deliver safe care to all patients when they need it.
"Many members have told us unsafe workloads are prompting staff to reduce their hours. We know that manageable and safe workloads will attract nurses and midwives back into our health system."
She said members would continue to advocate for patient safety in NSW public hospitals and reiterated calls for the NSW government to guarantee safe staffing with ratios.
Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) President Chris Kastelan, also said its members were concerned of paramedic burn-out.
After a recent survey of working conditions, APA (NSW) reported that more than one in five paramedics had recently worked a shift longer than 16 hours, and in one month there were almost 250 reports of paramedics being stuck in bed block for more than four hours, including 34 reports of waits of longer than six hours.
"Patients lose out, communities are left without their rostered coverage, and staff wind up working overtime to cover call backlog," he said.
The union is calling for more paramedic specialists, improved triaging, investment in accessible community-based care, 24/7 patient transport services, and better wages to retain and attract staff.
Thanks to advocacy from its members and delegates, a new parliamentary inquiry into the impact of ambulance ramping and access block was announced. APA intends to put forward extensive submissions.
A spokesperson for Sutherland Hospital said during very busy times, those with less urgent conditions will experience longer wait times when there are large numbers of seriously unwell patients being prioritised for emergency care.
"The community is being asked to support us in our efforts to make sure those who need emergency medical care receive it as quickly as possible by saving ambulances and emergency departments for saving lives," she said.
"If an illness or injury is not life-threatening, we encourage people to visit their GP or call Healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222, which is a 24-hour telephone health advice line staffed by registered nurses to provide fast and simple expert advice on any health issue and what to do next."
