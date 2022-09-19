St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bureau of Health Information latest report shows hospitals performed well

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:20am
The latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Health Information shows despite significant challenges due to COVID-19 and a bad flu season, hospitals have performed well. File picture

New health data reveals hospitals have performed well in recent times, despite challenges of the ongoing wave of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 and the peak of the early winter flu season.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

