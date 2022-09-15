St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hurstville Memorial Square to be upgraded in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 15 2022 - 4:30am
Member for Oatley, Oatley MP Mark Coure, Georges River councillors Nancy Liu, Sam Elmir and Lou Konjarski, with Minister for Planning and Homes, Anthony Roberts, at Hurstville where there will be a $4.75 million investment by the NSW Government to upgrade Hurstville Memorial Square. Picture supplied

A significant site at Hurstville has received $4.75 million to get a modern 'face-lift'.

