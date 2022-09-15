A significant site at Hurstville has received $4.75 million to get a modern 'face-lift'.
Slated for completion by mid-2023, the project aims to boost visual appeal and make the area more contemporary.
"Hurstville Memorial Square is the bustling heart of the Hurstville shopping precinct, and this investment will go a long way to refreshing and upgrading the area, transforming it into a modern, clean community space," Oatley MP Mark Coure said.
"We know that attractive, well-designed urban hubs attract more customers and more businesses, helping to grow our local economy and town centres.
"Accessible, green, innovative and multipurpose open space is key to the liveability of Hurstville and the future of our local economy."
Georges River Councillor, Nancy Liu, says the rejuvenation and revitalisation of Hurstville has been a priority of her since being elected to the council, and that she is grateful for the announcement.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
