The southern and western parts of Sutherland Shire were hardest hit by wild weather over winter this year, based on claims to one insurance company.
NRMA Insurance said the shire's most impacted suburbs were Engadine, Menai, Woronora, Illawong and Heathcote.
However, the shire was not among the most impacted areas in NSW during what the insurer said was the worst winter for wild weather damage since 2016.
The Illawarra took top place in the list of 10 most impacted regions, with seven per cent of all claims. Campbelltown topped the list of suburbs / towns.
The company said it received 26,500 claims for wild weather nationally, with the majority in NSW (19,621).
Sixty-eight per cent of all NSW home claims were the result of severe weather. The winter average is 53 per cent.
Twenty-four per cent of all NSW motor claims resulted from severe weather. The winter average is 19 per cent.
NRMA Insurance said its research of 1000 NSW residents found 39 per cent had taken steps to prepare their homes for wild weather in the previous three months, compared to 37 per cent nationally.
Forty-two per cent said they had an emergency plan and 36 per cent had an emergency kit ready.
Twenty-seven per cent said they knew their neighbours well enough to assist them or be assisted in an emergency.
The best prepared region in NSW was the Far South Coast.
Southern Sydney, including Sutherland Shire, ranked eleventh on the list of "wild weather ready" areas.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
