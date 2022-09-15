St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former Carss Park swim coach Dick Caine hit with further six charges

September 15 2022 - 12:50am
Dick Caine at Carss Park Olympic Pool. Picture: Chris Lane

A further six charges have been laid against former Carss Park swim coach Dick Caine, taking the total number of alleged offences to 27.

