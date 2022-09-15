A further six charges have been laid against former Carss Park swim coach Dick Caine, taking the total number of alleged offences to 27.
Following ongoing investigations under Strike Force Coco, Caine appeared at Downing Centre Local Court today (Thursday), where he was charged with an additional four counts of assault female commit act of indecency, and two counts of sexual assault.
The charges allege sexual offences in the early 1980s against a girl, who was aged between 13 years and 15 years at the time, while she was under his authority as a swimming coach.
Caine was initially charged in June this year and more charges were laid in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.