St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Families flock to new kids' indoor play centre in Westfield Miranda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Families are flocking to a new children's indoor play centre in Westfield Miranda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.