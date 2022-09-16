Families are flocking to a new children's indoor play centre in Westfield Miranda.
Vitaland Kids Cafe, which has moved into the space previously occupied by Thai Splendid restaurant opposite J B Hi-Fi at the eastern end of the complex, opened a month ago.
The many prams and strollers parked in the foyer are a sign of its popularity.
The centre is designed for young children, from crawlers and toddlers to older preschoolers, and provides a range of play spaces, ride-ons and cafe in a secure environment.
Creative play is encouraged by many of the attractions, including a kitchen, grocery and fruit and veg items, shopping trolleys, dressing table, dress-up wardrobes, petrol bowser and magnetic fishing game. A train runs every half hour.
This is the third Vitaland Kids Cafe in Sydney. The first opened at at Rhodes Waterfront in November 2020, followed by another at Alexandria.
Angie Elasi, of Caringbah, said her children Leo, four, and Gia, 18 months, "love it".
"I like how fresh it is and it's good to have it here in Westfield - I use it to bribe my kids to be good while I do some shopping first," she said.
Shalani McCray, of Caringbah, who was with two and a half year old granddaughter Zali, said, "I was in early childhood education and this ticks lots of boxes for the little ones".
Courtney Gray, who rode the train with daughter Sophia, two, said it was her first time at the centre.
"I am definitely impressed and Sophia loves it," she said. "It is clean and colourful and child friendly."
Kate McDonald, of Sylvania Waters, who was in the ball pit with her son Lennox, two, said, "It is great. I like all the different rooms and the colours, and the kids can burn some energy".
Manager Blair Shao is very happy with the response and feedback.
Ms Shao said the busiest days were from Thursday to Sunday. The centre also caters for parties.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
