Four Year 7 students from Lucas Heights Community School excelled in this year's Metro Minds STEAM Challenge finals.
The challenge provides an opportunity for students to work together to come up with an innovative solution to an authentic Sydney Metro challenge or opportunity in 2022.
The open ages event at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour gave students the chance to advance their technical skills.
They worked together to design and model a self-sufficient metro station, and presented their idea to a judging panel.
The team from Lucas Heights was one of five finalists, and received a 'highly commended' recognition.
In 2022, more than 300 students across 13 schools participated.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
