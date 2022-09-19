A crew of amateur sailors from the Sutherland Shire have taken out the Division 1 Townsville Yacht Club's Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week top prize.
Caringbah's David Newton and his boat YKnot, a Dehler 46, competed against a wide variety of boats from multihulls to monohull racers, cruisers and sports boats from all states of Australia over the various classes.
In an unprecedented response for any major Australian sailing regatta, entries were sold out in less than four hours.
"The response well exceeded our expectations," event Chairman, Mike Steel said of the 15th edition of SMIRW, which took place from 1-7 September.
"It's a beautiful Island in a beautiful part of the world and I think Race Week here offers something a little different to other regattas."
The boat crewed by Gary fielder, Gordon Knight, Bruce Munro, Graeme Amey, Mal Popplewell, Phil Kirkwood and David Newton sails out of the Royal Motor Yacht Club at Port Hacking.
The first race day presented difficulties early on, with breeze almost non-existent, causing a delay in racing after Division 1 was sent on its way - but when the wind arrived, everyone livened up.
Finishing mid-field in the first few races victory finally went to YKnot in the second last,and it was Mako, a Sydney 40, that led the series going into the final day.
With other NSW boats breathing down Mako's stern, a breeze that ranged from 8-18 knots set the tone for the final act of this 'Maggie' Island regatta.
The SeaLink Spinnaker Division 1 crews stretched their legs on a 23 nautical mile triangle with Divisions 2, 3 and 4 and Multihull doing an 18-mile triangle race.
In Division 2 Stuart Tivey's Ragamuffin 111 won the final race, to take the overall win.
"We're sailing a boat that's 46 years-old, so there is a lot of history there," Tivey said of the yacht that finished third overall in the 1976 Sydney Hobart when owned by Syd Fischer.
In Division 1, the spoils went to the crew from Cronulla after Yknot, won the final race to claim the series.
Just three points separated five boats with two others a further point away.
Dave Newton said that it was their first trip up to Magnetic Island Race Week, but it won't be their last.
"Our race started in 8-10 knots and more easterly than we expected, but it heated up later. The run back down to Island was up to 15 knots. A great spinnaker run with a few boats rounding up. The increased wind caught some off guard.
"The crew did a fabulous job and It's a magnificent event. We had a fantastic week racing and winning was the icing on the cake."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
