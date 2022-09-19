St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla crew take the crown

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:41am, first published 1:00am
The spoils went to the Division 1 crew from Cronulla after Yknot, won the final race to claim the Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week series.

A crew of amateur sailors from the Sutherland Shire have taken out the Division 1 Townsville Yacht Club's Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week top prize.

