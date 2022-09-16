There was one giant cup of coffee at Cronulla on Friday morning.
But this wasn't a caffeine hit stop-off, it was brewing a beachside community message.
The large cup was there for a national campaign to promote more 'BYO' and reusable coffee cups and lids.
The Boomerang Alliance of 55 non-government organisations and SO SHIRE brought the 'Big Coffee Cup' to the mall on September 16.
Passers-by could have a chat with campaigners about making the permanent and more environmentally-friendly switch, and be part of a new survey to gain an insight into people's coffee takeaway habits.
More than 1.8 billion coffee cups and lids are used in Australia every year, with virtually all of them either landfilled or littered.
''The Boomerang Alliance and SO Shire are proposing that all cafes offer or sell reusable coffee cups and lids, with a levy charged on disposable cups and lids. We propose a ban on plastic coffee cups from 2024,'' community campaigner, Lisa Wriley, said.
''From 2023 many EU countries and the UK are introducing laws requiring all cafes to provide reusable cups or planning to introduce levies on disposable cups as part of a program to phase-out plastic cups and lids. Fast food chains such as Starbucks are introducing reusable coffee cups in all their European restaurants, and in other parts of the world, but not Australia.
''Making the switch to reusable coffee cups and lids is one of the most obvious, safe options anyone concerned with plastic pollution and litter prevention can make. What we need is for the government and the hospitality sector to support reusables and make them commonplace.''
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
