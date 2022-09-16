A service where pet owners can prepare to farewell their four-legged friends has expanded into Sutherland Shire.
Sunset Home Veterinary Care specialises in palliative and end-of-life care for older and terminally ill pets, in the comfort of their homes.
It is designed to help pet owners with preparing for their pet's death, and providing compassion and guidance.
The service provides advice, in-home euthanasia, grief counselling and support.
First launched in Queensland, it expanded into Sydney after recognised demand from pet owners.
Founder and Australia's first internationally certified palliative care veterinarian, Jackie Campbell, says it's a rapidly emerging field in veterinary medicine. She said the idea was to maintain quality-of-life.
"We are focused on...encouraging families to celebrate and treasure, rather than fear, the golden years with their pets," she said. "We allow families to be able to say a gentle goodbye at home and facilitate all care including cremation and counselling support. Often it's the emotional care they deliver to the owners and families that makes the biggest difference.
"Because pets at the end-of-life stage often have more complicated needs, we allocate much longer for an appointment than in a traditional hospital setting. We help owners understand what to expect from their pet's disease journey, what to look for in times of crisis, and show them how to keep their loved ones as comfortable as possible."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
