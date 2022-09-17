UPDATED
Police have confirmed that the driver who crashed a car at Beverly Hills early on Friday morning was a learner driver who was suspended from being behind the wheel.
Shortly after 6am on September 16, emergency crews including an aeromedical team were called to Stoney Creek Road, where a Honda Accord had slammed into brick wall, and smashed into a pole.
Three males and two females suffered injuries. The girls were in the back seat with one male, who had to be freed from the wreckage.
One female passenger, 16, had hip and chest injuries, and another female, 16, had a head injury. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and were taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition. They remain in a stable condition as of Saturday morning.
Two male passengers, 15 and 16, were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
The male driver, 18, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.
The car, a mangled wreck, was just metres from the front of a house. Witnesses who heard a loud bang said the driver leapt out of the car, dazed and shocked.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene. The incident is being investigated by specialist police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Leader that although the investigation was ongoing, speed was the suspected cause of the crash.
"Incidents involving young people are always confronting for our crews. We've recently seen a terrible tragedy on our roads and we encourage everyone to drive safely," NSW Ambulance Inspector Anna Lennard said.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
