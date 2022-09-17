St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Driver who crashed car at Beverly Hills injuring friends was a suspended learner

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 17 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash at Beverly Hills on September 16.

UPDATED

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.