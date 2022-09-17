UPDATED
An 18-year-old suspended learner driver who crashed a car at Beverly Hills, injuring his teenage passengers, has been charged.
Shortly after 6am on Friday, September 16, emergency crews including an aeromedical team were called to Stoney Creek Road, where a Honda Accord had slammed into brick wall, and smashed into a pole.
Three males and two females suffered injuries. The girls were in the back seat with one male, who had to be freed from the wreckage.
Two male passengers, 15 and 16, were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
One female passenger, 16, had hip and chest injuries, and another female, 16, had a head injury. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and were taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition. They remain under medical care while one male passenger has been released from hospital.
The male driver, 18, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.
On Saturday, September 17, officers from the Crash Investigation Unit charged the driver with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm, three counts of causing bodily injury in charge of a motor vehicle, and driving whilst suspended.
The car, barely in-tact, crashed just a few metres from the front of a house. Witnesses who heard a loud bang said the driver leapt out of the car, dazed and shocked.
He was refused bail and will appear via a bedside hearing on Sunday, September 18.
"Incidents involving young people are always confronting for our crews. We've recently seen a terrible tragedy on our roads and we encourage everyone to drive safely," NSW Ambulance Inspector Anna Lennard said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
