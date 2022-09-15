Teens injured as car crashes into a pole at Beverly Hills

Five young people have been injured after their car crashed into a pole at Beverly Hills early on Friday morning.
At about 6am, several ambulance crews including an aeromedical team rushed to the scene on Stoney Creek Road, where three males and two females suffered injuries after the car they were in, a Honda Accord, crashed.
One female passenger, 16, has hip and chest injuries, and another female, 16, who was also a passenger, has a head injury. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and were taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
Two male passengers, 15 and 16, were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
The male driver of the car, 18, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and is being examined by specialist police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Anna Lennard said the two females were in the back seat with one of the males, who was initially trapped.
"Emergency crews worked to free him, while paramedics and the aeromedical team treated the other patients on the side of the road," she said.
"Incidents involving young people are always confronting for our crews. We've recently seen a terrible tragedy on our roads and we encourage everyone to drive safely."
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
