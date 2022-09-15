St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Teens injured as car crashes into a pole at Beverly Hills

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:46am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mangled car that hit a pole at Beverly Hills on Friday morning, injuring five teens. Picture supplied

Five young people have been injured after their car crashed into a pole at Beverly Hills early on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.