Popular Australian artist CJ Hendry has brought her highly-anticipated Copyright Infringement event to St George and the shire on Friday.
The New York-based artist - who specialises in hyper-realistic pencil drawings - has more than 680,000 followers on Instagram.
For the fifth consecutive year, she and her team are dropping bright red boxes marked 'Copyright Infringement' in locations around the world for savvy fans to find. The boxes are filled with two t-shirts featuring a print of Hendry's drawings, and two 'Copyright Infringement' caps.
This year's theme is drawings inspired by cult street artist Banksy.
The three cities selected this fifth and final round of Copyright Infringement are Sydney, New York and London.
Our home city Sydney was first cab off the rank, with Hendry revealing the locations live on TikTok on Friday morning (September 16), repeated on Instagram soon after.
While most of the spots have been in the CBD, some of the coveted boxes can be found a little closer to home.
One box was left on a bench seat at the E.G. Waterhouse National Camelia Gardens in Caringbah, while another was left on the rock wall at The Grand Parade, Ramsgate.
Other spots in the Sydney drop have included the Sydney Opera House steps; the NSW Police station on George Street, Sydney; the Royal Hospital for Women, Paddington; United Cinemas, Collaroy; 4 Pines Park Stadium, Brookvale; and a great many more.
You can follow along with the Copyright Infringement drop on TikTok or Instagram.
