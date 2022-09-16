Doctor found guilty of alleged misconduct

A GP has been found guilty of alleged misconduct while working at Wolli Creek, after a complaint against him was prosecuted by The Health Care Complaints Commission.
The Commission heard the case before the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, in regards to conduct by medical practitioner, Ramez Daniel.
While working at a general practice at Wolli Creek between 2015 and 2017, it was alleged that Dr Daniel engaged in inappropriate behaviour of a sexual nature towards a patient.
The tribunal head that he allegedly undertook intimate examinations without clinical reason or appropriate explanation on September 6, 2017, and allegedly failed to maintain adequate records for the patient.
The GP, who was first registered as a medical practitioner in Australia in 1999, had his registration suspended in November, 2018.
In its decision on September 14, 2022, the tribunal found Dr Daniel guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct.
Protective orders will be determined following a further hearing.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
