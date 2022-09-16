St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Health Care Complaints Commission finds doctor guilty of alleged misconduct at Wolli Creek

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 16 2022 - 5:20am
Doctor found guilty of alleged misconduct

A GP has been found guilty of alleged misconduct while working at Wolli Creek, after a complaint against him was prosecuted by The Health Care Complaints Commission.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

