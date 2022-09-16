St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bupa Retirement Village Kirrawee residents celebrate their wedding anniversary

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:30am
Graeme and Grace McAllister share a photo of their wedding day. The couple recently marked their belated 60th wedding anniversary this month. Picture supplied

The traditional anniversary gift for 60 years of marriage is diamonds, and what a sparkly pair these two make - and they have their mums to thank.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

