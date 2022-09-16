The traditional anniversary gift for 60 years of marriage is diamonds, and what a sparkly pair these two make - and they have their mums to thank.
Graeme and Grace McAllister, residents of Bupa Retirement Village, Kirrawee, celebrate their gem of a year - 60 years of official union.
Technically, this year is their 61st anniversary, but they could not celebrate it because of COVID-19.
The couple were married on September 15, 1961, after they met at the Salvation Army. Graeme was at Auburn and Grace was at Parramatta at the time.
Their mothers decided to set them up, and what a match they made because they have been together since.
They have two daughters and four grandchildren - two boys and two girls.
Grace enjoys craft in her free time and Graeme enjoys reading.
Their secret to a long marriage is "always give and take, and be understanding of each other's' wishes."
