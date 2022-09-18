St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Aims to strengthen infrastructure

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 10:30pm
St George football clubs are encouraged to apply for Government grants.

Football clubs in the St George area are set to benefit under the NSW Government's Football Legacy Fund.

