Football clubs in the St George area are set to benefit under the NSW Government's Football Legacy Fund.
The fund aims to help local clubs to build or upgrade community infrastructure and boost the participation of women and those with disabilities- the NSW Government is investing more than $6 million into the program.
Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, urged local football clubs to submit their grant applications ASAP.
"Grassroots sport in our local area has some of the best levels of diverse participation that Sydney has seen.
"We are aiming to strengthen that diversity even further, giving women and people with disabilities some of the best sporting opportunities in the world.
"With the FIFA Women's World Cup coming to NSW in 2023, we want to ensure that our local football clubs are supported to manage the influx of women wanting to get involved in the sport ."
To apply:www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/nsw-football-legacy-fund.
