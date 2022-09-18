Whilst the worlds cycling eyes are focused on Wollongong at the current UCI World Road Championships, only a couple of kilometres away some of Australia's best junior and masters cyclists were also battling it out for gold medals on the road.
The 2022 AusCycling Masters and Junior Road National Championships were held in Wollongong last week, with titles awarded in the time trial, criterium and road race.
It was a 14 yr old St George Cycling Club rider with an unforgettable name that got the weeks first win,with Cooper Finkbeiner taking gold in the u15 time trial.
Coopers coach Morgan Ho said after just getting run down for a silver medal at this years Australian Track Titles he was up for the challenge.
" In Brisbane he rode his fastest ever time in the pursuit final and led the field,until the last rider beat him by a fraction of a second for gold.
"It wasn't going to happen again today"
Young road cyclists from New South Wales made the most of a home-ground advantage, winning more than half of all events in their first junior national championships since 2019,winning seven of the 12 medals on offer.
Fifty-five masters national champions were also crowned in Wollongong.
In the Masters 8 Mens division St George Cycling Clubs Ivan Colig also took on the field with a gold medal in the Time Trial, the Road Race and a silver in the Criterium.
The combined masters and junior event was run over four days and featured an individual time trial , a criterium, and two days of road races at Marshall Mount.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
