It was the finest way to start a career, with Raf McMillan bowling NSW Captain Daniel Hughes for four in a pre-season 50-over match at Hurstville Oval on Saturday.
To cap off the celebration, the St George team then went on to defeat the Blues by three, scoring the winning runs off the last ball of the last over, after a batting collapse saw them finish at 9-241 chasing NSW's 6-238.
17-year-old off spinner Raf McMillan made the most of his chances, with the Endeavour High student set to play his debut First Grade game this week in the start of the 1st Grade competition.
St George's finest cricketers faced off, supported by a good crowd, against the might of the NSW Blues as part of their celebrations for the St George District Cricket Club's 100-year anniversary of play in the 1st Grade.
In 1921, when Saints first joined the competition, they had also played against the NSW team - this time they didn't lose.
The Saints were made to work hard with the Blues taking to their attack for 238 but when opener Nikitaras scored 102 and then Moises Henriques remained unbeaten on 91 their tail just survived for a famous victory.
The day was also a chance to unveil the club's 'Fence of Fame' where 467 plaques were attached to the ground's picket fence, naming every first grade representative.
President Kevin Greene, said the Club wanted to remember all the players that had gone before.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said Hurstville Oval had been St Georges home since 1911.
"Council staff showed great vision to build the ground and now we are constructing new change rooms for the players to replace those that were opened when Don Bradman played his first year here in 1926."
Cricket NSW Chairman John Knox said their purpose was to inspire people to play and love cricket and club cricket does just that.
Former First Grade players lined the picket fence unveiling their names on the fence of fame, in front of St George club patron and former Saints and Australian Captain Brian Booth.
1974 player, number 250 Peter Coombes said it was good recognition.
"It shows how hard it is to play first grade for the Saints - in a great club players stay."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
