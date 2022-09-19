St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Famous victory for centenary club

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:27am, first published 12:00am
As former Test player Murray Bennett (inset) unveils his name on the fence of fame another spinner Raf McMillan made his debut at Hurstville Oval.Picture John Veage

It was the finest way to start a career, with Raf McMillan bowling NSW Captain Daniel Hughes for four in a pre-season 50-over match at Hurstville Oval on Saturday.

