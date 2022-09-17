Hello readers,
As the world prepares to say an official farewell to Queen Elizabeth II and mark a special day in modern history, I thought it important to once again offer another glance back in time.
This week we remember the Australian royal visit of 1954.
St George residents have shared their memories of the day crowds greeted the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during a motorcade through the area and later from the rear of the Royal Train.
Georges River Library posted the wonderful photo above on its Facebook page.
The photo was taken on February 11, 1954, a year after her coronation.
"The couple toured the Illawarra region by motor vehicle before boarding the train at Bulli and proceeding to Sydney," the library said.
"Thirty five thousand schoolchildren from schools in Sydney's south west were said to have greeted the royal motorcade along President Avenue to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Rocky Point Road.
"Patients and nurses at St George Hospital were acknowledged by the royal couple as the entourage passed through Kogarah."
Comments included:
Dennis Hale: "I remember standing along Princess Highway outside St Patrick's School. I was 5 yo. All students waved flags and shouted out. I didn't realise how important seeing the Queen and Prince Phillip was until much later in my life. I also remember my mother taking me to Banksia Railway station to see the Queen and the Prince standing at the back of the last carriage. Unbelievable."
Robert Whitby: "I have this photo from my mother's collection. I was in the crowd at Hurstville ( but not in the photo) with my siblings waving as the Royal train passed by. Nice memory. Also the back of my Mum's photo has a stamp on it: "THE WEDDING SPECIALISTS Stone's Pharmacy, 272 Forest Rd, Hurstville."
Patricia Coates: "I recall this day fondly. We were in the park alongside the railway line on Railway Pde Hurstville opposite Empress St. we waved and cheered as the Royal train passed with the Queen and Duke waving back to us, it all passed too quickly."
Nev ForDel Brown: "I saw the train at Mortdale but at that time only the Duke was on the rear platform of the carriage."
Another looking back with fond memories of Her Majesty is Heathcote resident Norma Windle, who recently received a card from the Queen to mark her 100th birthday.
"It's The Queen, it's The Queen!" Mrs Windle gasped as she was presented with the card. "It makes you feel really old, but very special. Not everyone lives to 100."
Of course there has been plenty of other news around the region this past week and I'd encourage you all to take a look at the "Local News" section of our website if you haven't already - theleader.com.au.
Before signing off I'd like to wish Kirrawee residents Graeme and Grace McAllister and happy 61st wedding anniversary.
Oh yeah, and commiserations to Sharkies fans, who can be proud of their side's sensational season.
All the best as always,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
