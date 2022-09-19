After 30 years of selling plants from a roadside nursery at the front of her home in President Avenue, Miranda, Sandy Hood will soon have to move out.
The writing was on the wall when a For Sale sign appeared recently outside the modest fibro house, followed by a Sold sticker.
Ms Hood said the rental property has been sold and the new owners are letting her stay on, but have told her in about 12 months they want to knock the house down and build what will probably be a dual occupancy.
"I will be sad to leave, but I am grateful I have been able to stay here as long as I have," she said.
"I need to find somewhere else to go, but it needs to be a good location.
"I have had a bit of a look around, but will start seriously in the New Year.
"The other problem I have is that I have been fortunate to be paying very cheap rent, and I may have to pay almost double the way the rents are going up."
Ms Hood estimates she has more than 2000 plants in her front and back yards.
"It will take a month to move them when the time comes," she said.
Ms Hood says selling plants was originally a hobby, but she can now sell up to 300 a week in peak periods.
"However, in winter everything slows down," she said. "The COVID period was also very quiet."
Ms Hood said, when she started out, all her plants were priced at $5.
This had changed, "but my prices are still half what you pay at Flower Power and Bunnings", she said.
Ms Hood said she had loved growing plants from when she was a child, and started selling them as soon as she was old enough.
After she married her husband had started buying surplus plant hire stock.
"Before long, the front yard was full and I had twice that number again in the back yard," she said.
"The more plants I got, the more people would stop to buy them.
"I did get in trouble with the council on one occasion for putting my plants close to the road.
"They told me, 'just stay on your side of the nature strip and no one will hassle you'.
'I did what they said, and I have never had another knock at the door."
Ms Hood specialises in succulents.
"I think I have more succulents than Flower Power," she said.
"They are the 'in' plant because they don't require much looking after and also because of the way the climate is changing."
Ms Hood's son Steven Hood has added a new dimension to the home nursery, growing succulents in pieces of driftwood he collects from the beaches. She is also passing her passion to her grandchildren.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
