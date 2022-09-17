Sutherland Shire has joined 24 other councils in committing to use electricity from solar farms in NSW to operate major facilities such as leisure centres, libraries, sports fields, waste depots and halls.
The council says this is a major step towards its goal of delivering 100 per cent renewable energy operations across all council facilities in the shire by 2030, which will cut emissions and provide significant energy savings.
A council statement said the switch, which started in July this year, had already seen a 48 per cent reduction of carbon emissions in comparison to data captured across 2020/21.
"This reduction is approximately equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from more than 1190 petrol cars driven over a period of one year, and is approximately equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide captured and stored by more than 91,700 tree seedlings grown over a period of 10 years," the statement said.
The agreement, which involves three solar farms in NSW, was fostered by the Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC).
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said this achievement was a vital part of broader plans by the council to promote a greener future for the shire.
"The past few years have really brought climate and energy into focus for our community and communities across the country, and we know that local residents are keenly interested in protecting our stunning surrounds and natural environment," he said.
"Sutherland Shire Council continues to be among the local government leaders of sustainable practices by investigating and implementing less-invasive operations to reduce our impact on the environment.
"Switching to 100 per cent renewable energy this year is a great leap for council and is one of the many ways we are working towards our target of achieving carbon neutral operations by the year 2030.
"This feat extends us beyond some of our other great recent achievements in this space, such as joining the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy in 2021, investigating the use of low emission vehicles as part of our fleet and trialling the use of recycled material in road construction projects at Bundeena and Engadine, to name a few.
"This latest commitment further demonstrates our pledge to respecting our environment and to working with other communities to reduce our resource consumption for the benefit of our future generations."
In 2018, the council considered, before ultimate rejecting, establishing its own solar farm at Lucas Heights.
Under the plan proposed by Cr Steve Simpson, the council would not have directly consumed the energy, but would have sold it to the grid, with proceeds offsetting the council's rising electricity costs.
A former council night soil site on Crown land next to the ANSTO facility was earmarked.
A report by staff said a formal reply was still awaited from ANSTO, but informal discussions indicated disinterest in purchasing power from a solar farm or a direct partnership with the council on the matter.
NSW Crown Lands advised, in its opinion, a solar farm was a major change from the council's existing licensed use as a night soil depot and, consequently, the proposed change in use would need to be subject to a competitive tender process.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
