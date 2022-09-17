St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Council commits to powering all major facilities with electricity from NSW solar farms

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:21am, first published September 17 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Leisure Centre is being powered by electricity from a NSW solar farm. Picture: John Veage

Sutherland Shire has joined 24 other councils in committing to use electricity from solar farms in NSW to operate major facilities such as leisure centres, libraries, sports fields, waste depots and halls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.