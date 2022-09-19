Before recognised big wave surf spots like Cape Solander and Shipsterns, there was Cronulla Point.
First ridden by Surf Lifesavers taking off wide on their 'Toothpicks', the Americans in 1956 changed everything by paddling inside and riding across the waves.
Now Cronulla Point surfers Greg Mcmasters, Shane Stalker and Mark Aprilovic are organising the fourth Cronulla Point reunion on October 1 at JDs in Cronulla Mall for surfers that loved to surf the Point and have a passion for the wave.
It was the premier big wave spot and plenty of surfers have had the exhilaration of getting a great barrel, a big set or absolute flogging on a second reef bomb.
Garry Birdsall was a grommet in the 50's where he was a member of Cronulla Surf Club and would leave his board at the club as it was too big and heavy to carry home.
He said they used to sleep in the bunk room for the early surf but had to handle the older clubbies coming back and harassing them after the Cecil Hotel closed.
"So we started sleeping in the boat shed to escape the hassle - we bunked down with the water rats as no one thought anyone would sleep there," he said.
Goofyfoot Gary is featured on the cover of the Atlantics record album 'Bombora' surfing Cronulla Point on a big day, he also placed second at Bells Beach and sat highly in Australia as a big wave and competitive surfer.
If you would like to catch up with some old surf buddies call Greg McMaster on 0447472731 for details.
For $95 you will receive a t shirt, cap, dinner and be entertained by Dave Shaw's band, the Offshores.
