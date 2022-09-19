St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Reunion for Cronulla Point locals

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:48am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1960's surfing pioneer Garry Birdsall is a special guest at the fourth Cronulla Point surfers reunion on October 1 at JD's Bar. Picture Bob Weeks/John Veage

Before recognised big wave surf spots like Cape Solander and Shipsterns, there was Cronulla Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.