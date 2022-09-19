St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks season ends with Rabbitoh loss

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:41am, first published 4:30am
South Sydney have qualified through to a preliminary final for the fifth-straight year after their 38-12 Sharks defeat on Saturday night. Picture John Veage

Like most drama's it was always going to end in tears, but it was still a sad way for the Sharks to end their season, going down 38-12 to the Bunnies at a sold out Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

