Like most drama's it was always going to end in tears, but it was still a sad way for the Sharks to end their season, going down 38-12 to the Bunnies at a sold out Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.
For a team that had proved itself on its defense all season, lapses over the last two weeks saw that same strength bring them down.
The Rabbitohs are now through to the preliminary final for the fifth year in a row, setting up a rematch of last year's NRL Grand Final against the Panthers.
After getting off to a flying start with a try inside the opening two minutes, South Sydney then spent much of the opening 20 minutes defending their line, as Cronulla dominated possession but failed to find a way through.
Sharks mistakes then accumulated, leaving the team who had already lost Talaki and Hunt before a ball was kicked off pushing passes and nowhere to go.
The telling play of the game was with less than a minute remaining in the first half Cameron Murray scored; this try delivered a mental blow to the Sharks, as well as giving the Rabbitohs another six points .
It was a great show of strength and desire from Murray, against a quality defender in Dale Finucane who was left shattered.
Cronulla got on the board a minute into the second half when Ronaldo Mulitalo batted down a Nicho Hynes kick for Briton Nikora to score, but Souths Lachlan Ilias scored soon after halting their momentum.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he was disappointed that they finished off the season in that fashion.
"We have been shuffling the decks over the last eight weeks, with guys in and guys out - and no consistency with training - but there's no excuse at this time.
"You know who you are, you know how you want to play, for semi-finals our defence just wasn't good enough so I won't be finishing this year feeling happy.
"I just want to get onto next year and improve it."
Cronulla's season is now over, with some players set to feature in the World Cup, including Kiwis reps Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora.
It was also crowd favourite Andrew Fifita's last game in the Black White and Blue but the 212 veteran may not be lost to the game looking for a deal with another NRL club.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
