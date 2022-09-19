St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

1954 newspaper report | 'Thousands flock the highway to welcome our radiant Queen'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 19 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds at Sutherland station, hoping for a glimpse of the Queen. Picture: Sutherland Shire Libraries

The following is an edited version of the the Hurstville-based Propeller newspaper's report on the welcome given to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they travelled through St George and Sutherland Shire by road and train on February 11, 1954 during the first of her 16 visits to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.