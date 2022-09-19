The following is an edited version of the the Hurstville-based Propeller newspaper's report on the welcome given to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they travelled through St George and Sutherland Shire by road and train on February 11, 1954 during the first of her 16 visits to Australia.
The tempo of the greeting accorded our Most Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth and her popular Consort the Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to New South Wales was admirably sustained on Thursday last.
The Royal Progress through the St George District en route to Wollongong was not only a triumph for our Royal visitors, but a commendation for the successful organising and a compliment to the thousands of happy residents and children, for such marked restraint.
This restraint made barriers unnecessary, whilst the organising was so meticulous that spectators of all ages were accommodated with comfort at vantage pints, and a good view obtained of the Royal progress.
The Royal Entourage entered the St George District via General Holmes Drive, Brighton-Le-Sands and the foreshores of Botany Bay.
At President Avenue, Rockdale, they were enthusiastically welcomed by 35,000 schoolchildren [from 75 schools], assembled on both sides of the road from Crawford Road to the intersection of Princes Highway to Rocky Point Road.
As the Royal car proceeded along the Princes Highway , Kogarah, Her Majesty smiled graciously and waved to patients from St George Hospital with nurses lining the Highway, in front of the hospital.
Other patients sat on chairs waving flags and cheering.
And so on through the St George District to the Georges River Bridge, cheering crowds lined the route, thus completing a right Royal welcome from residents of St George to her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.
SUTHERLAND SHIRE
A rousing and enthusiastic welcome was given to the Queen as she passed through Sutherland Shire on her way to Wollongong.
It is estimated that about 20,000 persons lined the route through the gaily decorated township.
A special enclosure was reserved for the old folk, and 500 waved to the Queen when she passed by.
The Royal Progress continued along the Princes Highway lined with cheering crowds to National Park and Lady Rawson Drive.
Here a magnificent view greeted the Queen. For a mile ahead, beautiful trees lined the straight stretch of road and two floral gates of dahlias, surmounted by crowns picked out in marigolds, stood on the shoulders of the road, whilst just ahead of them was a rare decorative arch, built by Sutherland Shire Council with the inscription, "We Welcome Our Queen".
On the other side of the arch, 17,000 schoolchildren standing three to five deep lined both sides of the road.
As the Queen's car neared the arch it passed another enclosure reserved for ex-servicemen and women. Some of the men were veterans of the Boer War, whilst others served in the two World Wars.
When the Royal car passed under the arch the children drawn from 60 schools from Hurstville southwards in charge of 300 teachers gave the Queen and Duke a thunderous welcome.
The car literally crawled through the rows of cheering children, taking twelve minutes to pass the assembly.
The Queen and Duke smiled and waved constantly to the children who included spastic groups.
Teachers, transport officials, police and the organising committee carried out an excellent task in assembling the children most of whom arrived in special trains from various centres.
They were assembled in two hours and dispersed in one hour.
On the return trip up from Bulli by the Royal Train, large crowds congregated at the stations en route in the hope of catching a glimpse of their Queen.
Many vantage points along the line were thronged with eager people also, and they were rewarded when the Queen and Duke acknowledged their greetings.
At Hurstville particularly, large crowds gathered alongside the line, whilst thousands crowded the station platforms and over head bridges to greet the Royal couple as they passed through on their way to Sydney.
As the train passed through the station, the Queen and Duke waved and smiled to the cheering crowds from the observation platform.
It is worthy of note that the the scene at Hurstville station was included in the photographic records of the Royal Tour.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
