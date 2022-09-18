Women from Woolooware Golf Club held their annual charity day this month, raising funds for Dandelion Support Network, which supports families in need.
More than 140 players took to the course on September 13 to support the cause.
With a combination of raffles, silent auctions for an array of items ranging from golf bags to fishing rods, pamper packages and fine wines, almost $11,000 was raised.
In addition, 16 businesses sponsored a hole each at a cost of $200.
Dandelion collects and then distributes nursery furniture, baby clothing and similar items for babies and children of disadvantaged families.
Women's President, Paula Webb, said the outstanding result was due to the generosity of all those playing as well as major sponsors including Drummond Golf, BCF, Sharks Kareela. which donated a signed Sharks Jersey, Bunnings, and Woolooware Golf Club.
"Woolooware Women Golf members have a proud tradition of supporting local charities and we hope to continue our support for Dandelion and other local charities in the years ahead," Ms Webb said.
Planning is already underway to make this most popular event on the women's golf calendar even bigger and better next year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.