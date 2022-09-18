St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Woolooware Golf Club Women host annual charity day for Dandelion Support Network

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 18 2022
Dandelion General Mananger Gabrielle Humpheys, Women's President Paul Webb and Dandelion's Katrina Lonergan from Dandelion at the club's annual charity day. Picture supplied

Women from Woolooware Golf Club held their annual charity day this month, raising funds for Dandelion Support Network, which supports families in need.

