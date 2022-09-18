St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

St George and Sutherland Community College trainer wins in 2022 NSW Training Awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Fox has won a state award in the 2022 NSW Training Awards. Picture by Chris Lane

She's officially one of the best in NSW, ands now she progresses to possibly becoming Australia's top vocational student.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.