She's officially one of the best in NSW, ands now she progresses to possibly becoming Australia's top vocational student.
Engadine's Casey Fox has won state recognition in the 2022 NSW Training Awards.
Honoured for what they do best in their field, the skills of vocational students were highlighted at the annual awards this month.
Mrs Fox won Vocational Student of the Year for her studies in a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.
A mother to twin girls, she juggles busy home life while teaching at St George and Sutherland Community College, where she used to study.
Inspired by her insights in the classroom, Mrs Fox, 40, decided to work her way up to become the trainer of the course she once took.
She has extensive experience in the retail industry but after being stood down from her role when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard, she re-trained.
Now she teaches people to do the same - so they may have confidence in moving forward in their often new careers.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens congratulated award winners for making their mark in their respective categories, showcasing the opportunities and pathways vocational education and training can offer.
"Our award winners are the best in the state and they will all go on to be strong ambassadors for vocational education and training in NSW," Mr Henskens said.
"NSW has the most diverse economy in Australia, and the students, teachers and service providers represented at this year's awards are proof that our state's training system is leading the nation.
"These are people and organisations who invest in their local communities, boost our economy, create new jobs, deliver better services and build a brighter future for NSW."
Mrs Fox will represent NSW at the Australian Training Awards in November.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
