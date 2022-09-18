The St George Illawarra Dragons know what they will face this week after being drawn to play the Newcastle Knights again in the first semi final of the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership to be played in Brisbane.
The premiers, Sydney Roosters, will face Parramatta Eels in the second match on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday in the NRLW triple header on the Central Coast the Knights ran riot over the Dragons 30-8 in the last game of the regular season to secure second place on the ladder.
Less than six months on from finishing dead last in the 2021 season, the Knights will head into the NRLW finals as the second-ranked team after beating the Dragons into third.
Knowing they couldn't climb higher than second, or fall lower than third, Dragons coach Jamie Soward opted to sit a number of players out of the clash, and while his side scored first and went try-for-try with Newcastle in the early exchanges, the Knights led 14-8 at the break thanks to tries from Olivia Higgins, Kiana Takairangi and debutante Jessica Gentle.
Dragons Coach Soward said the problem they had in the loss was at stages in the game they didn't aim up defensively.
"In saying that, the club has reached another semi-final and if you had have said we were going to make two semi-finals in my first year being a coach, I am really proud of that with the girls.
"It's always hard to prepare for these games knowing a semi-final berth is already there."
The Dragons still completed 80 percent of their sets despite the heavy loss and reigning Dally M Medal winner Emma Tonegato provided the final touch for the opening try, with quick hands sending Taliah Fuimaono over for her first NRLW try.
The Knights scored three tries in each half and held St George Illawarra scoreless in the second half to record their biggest ever win in the NRLW, with teenage halfback Jesse Southwell and front-rower Caitlin Johnston standing out.
Southwell controlled the game well and set up two tries, while Johnston dominated the middle of the park and ran for 194 metres.
Emmanita Paki and Emma Manzelmann added further four-pointers to stretch the scoreline out, before Makenzie Weale added a sixth try five minutes from time to ensure the Knights picked up their fourth win.
The result changes little in regards to this week though, with the two sides now to meet again in a must-win finals match with the Dragons looking to qualify for their second-straight Grand Final and the Knights attempting to do it for the first time.
