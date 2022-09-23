Fewer schools have taken up a valuable driver education program that teaches teenagers how to stay safe on the road, but the wheels of opportunity are turning again.
After COVID-19 restrictions slammed the brakes on the 'U Turn The Wheel' program, it's rolling back into gear at a steady pace, with Port Hacking High School among those participating in 2022.
Run by Rotary Clubs and supported by Sutherland Shire Council, the one-day session targets Year 11 students.
Program co-ordinators have been pushing the pedal on its message since 2006, inviting expert presenters to chat with students about safe strategies when in control of a car, and the dangers of risk-taking.
Local Highway Patrol officers discuss topics including law enforcement and substance abuse behind the wheel, NSW Ambulance paramedics talk about potentially confronting consequences, driving instructors discuss distractions such as mobile phone use, and NRMA representatives provide information about how to look for a safe car.
Marian Skrobek, who helps run the program, says COVID-19 affected operations.
"Normally we present to about 30 high schools - 19 of which are in the shire and the remainder in St George. We presented to 11 high schools in 2020 and 18 in 2021," he said.
"We lost all those Year 11 students during COVID-19. Year 11 is perfect because they've either got their Ls or Ps.
"There is also a limited opportunity to get information to learner and newly-licensed drivers. There are other programs out there but they are off-site. All the schools are keen to get us back."
Mr Skrobek says the program reinforces the message that parents are trying to get their young drivers to heed - that the decisions and actions made by drivers on the roads are their responsibility alone, and can often lead to unexpected and tragic consequences.
"We are not there to teach them how to drive a car but we talk about the responsibilities you take on when driving a car. We also discuss the impact of the decisions they make," he said.
"Our motto is 'It's Your Choice'. More than 90 per cent of so-called accidents are crashes resulting from intended human behaviour, such as speeding, drink driving, drugs, mobile phones.
"It's a very emotional thing. We do scare some of them but the idea is to tell the truth. Schools like us because we give them the other view, rather than show them how to start an engine or put the wipers on.
"It's very hard to get through to some. At some schools we go to, some boys are lying on their desks, fast asleep. But it's the other 28 or so in a class we're trying to talk to. If we can influence one or two or three kids, then next time they're at a traffic light they might stop and wait rather than race with the green."
Peer pressure is also discussed. "The reality is when you have a crash, the passengers are statistically hurt more than the driver," Mr Skrobek said. "The driver tries to instinctively save themselves. We might say to the girls, if their boyfriend is speeding, pretend you're about to throw up."
But he says the crash rate among drivers aged 17-20 years continues to fall in Sutherland Shire.
"There has been a 59 per cent decrease in the shire between 2007-2019 for 17-20 year-old drivers involved in casualty crashes involving serious injury," Mr Skrobek said.
"In the 17-25 age bracket of drivers in the shire, 18 per cent account for casualty crashes, compared with 20 per cent for Greater Sydney, and 22 per cent for NSW. That's quite a significant difference. Although we don't claim full responsibility for this trend, we do believe we have had an influence."
Relieving Deputy Principal of Port Hacking High School, Karen Murphy, says the program, which charges $10 a student, is beneficial.
"They learn in a relaxed and comfortable setting and the presenters encourage questions and discussion after delivering their session," she said. "The students learn first-hand from experienced people who know the importance of teaching driver education, before it's too late."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
