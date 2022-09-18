St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Comment

Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: Emergency Ready Week

Updated September 18 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:50pm
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris. Picture supplied

As Emergency Ready Week (September 19-25) is highlighted this week by the Australian Red Cross with its 'Get Ready' Resilient Sydney Strategy, I'd like to remind members of our community to stop and reassess their emergency plans. Do you have one?

