Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: Emergency Ready Week

As Emergency Ready Week (September 19-25) is highlighted this week by the Australian Red Cross with its 'Get Ready' Resilient Sydney Strategy, I'd like to remind members of our community to stop and reassess their emergency plans. Do you have one?
Climate change is a big challenge for all of us as floods, storms and bush fires have been the forefront concern for many over the past few years and for the summer ahead. Extreme weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic have increased challenges for Sydney communities including the Georges River area.
It is important for communities to strengthen our ability to survive, adapt and thrive no matter what comes our way.
We find that residents turn to Council in times of crisis for up-to-date information and support.
In these times of need, Council is dedicated to continuously show up for its community from repairing roads and clearing waste, to managing recovery centres and working with NGOs to provide wrap-around support.
I encourage you to sit down with your loved ones and thoroughly plan as emergency preparedness sees you recover faster if disaster strikes.
Even a short amount of time to prepare a plan and share it with your loved ones can have major benefits.
To get emergency ready, I suggest these steps:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
