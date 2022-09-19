I've got a bit of a bit of royal sparkle right here at home

As the world prepares to lay to rest the longest-reigning monarch of the British throne, I have been in the throws of all things 'royal', in my lounge room for the past few months.
The most commonly uttered phrase spoken by my toddler lately - long before Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced, has been, "Mama, I'm a princess today and I have a beautiful crown, and I am sooooo sparkly".
Little did my glitter-crown wearing, tiny tot know, that her desired everyday character was emulating Her Majesty. Symbolically marked at the crack of dawn with a daily 'coronation' - me, her lady-in-waiting, placing the chosen crown of the moment strategically in between pigtails and and hairclips, while serving jam sandwiches (square-cut, no crusts) upon a highchair 'throne'.
With a set of crown jewels shoved with minimal poise into an already bursting at the seams dress-up box, my mini-Queen-wannabe struts around with her version of the sovereign sceptre - a wand from the dollar store that may as well be as valuable as a genuine, priceless diamond royal rod.
Now, I'm not a mad Monarchist. The extent of my obsession with anything Elizabethan, anything royal to that end, fizzled after I binge-watched The Tudors, way before The Crown made its stake in the streaming trend. But I do admire the historic longevity of the British Royal Family, the dedicated life of upstanding commitment to tradition by The Queen, and formidable charitable efforts.
I too, have succumbed to a fascination of the celebration of The Queen's life - and I noticed it from strangers in the most curious way. A funny thing happened on the morning of the Queen's death announcement. Off on our usual babycino run, my daughter, dressed the nines in her puffy princess dress and matching prized tiara, was the focal point of gleaming glances from bystanders. Older female members of the public mostly, smiling ear-to-ear with a knowing, cocked head, as if this passing royal-get-up was a clear nod to deliberately honour The Queen on that morning of mourning.
Clearly from my daughter's perspective, it wasn't intentional - she had been in symbolic invisible black since the first time she saw a fellow preschooler dressed top-to-toe in gear that required UV lenses. Eyes darting her way as this ferocious glitter ball with purposeful legs skipped through the shopping centre, was kind of lovely.
What also struck me was the way her older brother had picked up on the prime-time news of the moment. "Did you know The Queen died?", my son asked, with the same robust vigour as a statement about which Avenger was the most powerful. Turns out royal gossip had also infiltrated the sandpit. "Yes darling, she did," I replied. What followed was a cyclic barrage of "how" and "why" questions, which makes for an interesting and intellectually-driven yet attempted simplified chat on the way home.
The time I spent on simultaneously wondering how I could best explore the matter in a non-scary way while navigating the upcoming roundabout, was quickly replaced by attention back on his fictional figurines. However, not long after, he resumed to showcase the same inquisitive desire to see footage of The Queen on the iPad, after I 'shooshed' the kids as the multiple evening bulletins broadcast from outside palace gates.
It was then coincidentally, the gasp moment the "fab four" got back together in walking tribute, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, that my daughter, decided to swiftly throw a turn of foot. "No! I don't want my crown," she remarked with unexpected certainty. "It's too filthy". Aside from another example of verbal evidence that tiny ears pick up every coo of a muffled word - even when out of context, it was clear that her omnipresent awe of precious treasures, even when temporarily dumped, was lovely to watch.
The Queen's funeral is reported to possibly be the most- watched event in history. I'll be tuning in, with my wide-eyed princess by my side, sipping from tea cups in her make-believe palace, and trotting around on her head-horsed broomstick, before requesting one final curtsy.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
