I've got a bit of a bit of royal sparkle right here at home

What also struck me was the way her older brother had picked up on the prime-time news of the moment. "Did you know The Queen died?", my son asked, with the same robust vigour as a statement about which Avenger was the most powerful. Turns out royal gossip had also infiltrated the sandpit. "Yes darling, she did," I replied. What followed was a cyclic barrage of "how" and "why" questions, which makes for an interesting and intellectually-driven yet attempted simplified chat on the way home.

