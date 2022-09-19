I've got a bit of royal sparkle right here at home

As the world lays to rest the longest-reigning monarch in British history, I have been in the throws of all things 'royal', in my lounge room for the past few months.
The most commonly uttered phrase spoken by my toddler lately has been, "Mama, I'm a princess and I have a beautiful crown, and I am sooooo sparkly".
Little did my glitter-crown wearing, tiny tot know, that her desired everyday character was emulating Queen Elizabeth II. Symbolically marked at the crack of dawn with a daily 'coronation' - me, her lady-in-waiting, placing the chosen crown of the moment strategically in between pigtails and and hairclips, while serving jam sandwiches (square-cut, no crusts) upon a highchair throne.
With a set of crown jewels shoved with minimal poise into an already bursting at the seams dress-up box, my mini-Queen-wannabe struts around with her version of the sovereign sceptre - a wand from the dollar store that may as well be as valuable as a genuine multi-diamond royal rod.
Now, I'm not a mad Monarchist. The extent of my obsession with anything Elizabethan, anything royal to that end, fizzled years ago after I binge-watched The Tudors, way before The Crown made its stake in the streaming trend. But I do admire the longevity of the British Royal Family, the dedicated life of upstanding commitment to tradition by The Queen, and formidable charitable efforts.
I too, have recently succumbed to a fascination of the celebration of The Queen's life - and I noticed it from strangers in the most curious way. A funny thing happened on the day The Queen's death was announced. On our usual babycino run, my daughter, dressed to the nines in her puffy princess gown and matching tiara, was the focal point of gleaming glances. Older female members of the public mostly, smiling ear-to-ear with a knowing, cocked head, as if this passing royal-get-up was a clear nod to deliberately honour The Queen on that morning of mourning.
Clearly from my daughter's perspective, it wasn't intentional - she had been in symbolic 'black' since she saw a fellow preschooler dressed top-to-toe in gear that required UV lenses. Eyes darting her way as this ferocious glitter ball with purposeful legs skipped through the shopping centre, was kind of lovely.
What also struck me was the way her older brother had picked up on the prime-time news of the moment, with as much interest as he shows in his snack box. "Did you know The Queen died?", my son asked, with the same robust vigour. Turns out royal gossip had also infiltrated the sandpit. "Yes darling, she did," I replied. What followed was a cyclic barrage of how and why, which makes for an interesting and intellectually-driven yet attempted simplified chat on the way home.
The time I spent on simultaneously wondering how I could best explore the matter in a non-scary way while navigating the upcoming roundabout, was quickly replaced by attention back on his fictional figurines. However, not long after, he resumed to showcase the same inquisitive desire to see documentary footage of The Queen on the iPad, as I was preparing to shoosh the kids as the evening bulletin broadcast from outside palace gates.
It was then coincidentally, the moment the "fab four" got back together in walking tribute, that my daughter, decided to swiftly throw a turn of foot. "No! I don't want my crown," she remarked with unexpected certainty. "It's too filthy". Aside from another example of verbal evidence that tiny ears pick up every coo of a muffled word, it was clear that her awe of precious treasures, even when temporarily dumped, was lovely to watch.
The Queen's funeral was said to be the most-watched event in history. I'll be tuning in, with my wide-eyed princess by my side, sipping from tea cups in her make-believe palace, and trotting around on her horsie broomstick, before requesting one final curtsy.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
